Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $729.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,464.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $645.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

