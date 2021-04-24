Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 2,656 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 4.3% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.