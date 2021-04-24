Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 39,740 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,740 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 2.2% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,185,000 after buying an additional 1,233,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after buying an additional 136,954 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 177,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after buying an additional 101,995 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 441,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after buying an additional 83,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,718,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $63.69 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11.

