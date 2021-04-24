Crewe Advisors LLC Has $10.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for 2.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $77.93 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14.

