Critical Analysis: Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bryn Mawr Bank and First Interstate BancSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bryn Mawr Bank 0 6 0 0 2.00 First Interstate BancSystem 0 2 2 0 2.50

Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.52%. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.89%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than Bryn Mawr Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank 12.77% 5.58% 0.66% First Interstate BancSystem 23.85% 8.42% 1.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 3.20 $59.20 million $3.10 14.25 First Interstate BancSystem $703.90 million 4.29 $181.00 million $3.07 15.83

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Bryn Mawr Bank. Bryn Mawr Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem beats Bryn Mawr Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits. It also provides commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefits and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing service. It provides its services through 41 banking locations, seven wealth management offices, and two insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, land development, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers marketing, credit review, loan servicing, credit cards issuance and servicing, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, and loan collection services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, hospitality, housing, mining, professional services, real estate development, retail, technology, tourism, and wholesale trade. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 150 banking offices located in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

