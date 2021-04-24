Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Baidu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $220.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.34. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.