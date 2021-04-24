Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE SNP opened at $50.81 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.9844 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

