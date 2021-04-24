Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,615 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 259.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.