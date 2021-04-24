Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE LNC opened at $63.62 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.