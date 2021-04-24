Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

NYSE LNC opened at $63.62 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

