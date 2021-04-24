Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

