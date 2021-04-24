Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 124.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 238.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 24,195 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFG. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

