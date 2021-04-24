Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after buying an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Rogers Communications by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,102 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $69,772,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 744.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,318,000 after purchasing an additional 870,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCI shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NYSE RCI opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

