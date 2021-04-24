Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,138 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.