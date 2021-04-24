Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY opened at $161.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $163.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.79.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.