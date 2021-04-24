Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $104.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.04 and a 200 day moving average of $92.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.