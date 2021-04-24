Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.78 and a 200 day moving average of $123.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

