Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Equity Residential by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 363,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,057,000 after buying an additional 108,863 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 55,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.24.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

