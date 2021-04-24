Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waters by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after acquiring an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Waters by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after acquiring an additional 171,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Waters stock opened at $306.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.06. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.