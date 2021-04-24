Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,486 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,518,718 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $211,248,000 after purchasing an additional 214,551 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

