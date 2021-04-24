Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $377.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.72 and its 200 day moving average is $357.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

