Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after buying an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after buying an additional 439,086 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,464,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

LH stock opened at $263.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $153.72 and a 52-week high of $266.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.