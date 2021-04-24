Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.25.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $232.89 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $173.06 and a 12 month high of $245.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.