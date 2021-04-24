Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,880 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

