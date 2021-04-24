Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,410 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 114,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $121.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $81.51 and a 1-year high of $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

