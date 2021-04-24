Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,780 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after buying an additional 398,034 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $7,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 118,107 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.