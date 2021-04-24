Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 114,904 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $149,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $68,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,558,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,060,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

