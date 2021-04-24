Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

