Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

