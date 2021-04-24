Crowd Machine Trading Down 31.6% This Week (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowd Machine has a market cap of $136,818.71 and $9,780.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00055578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00090935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.85 or 0.00639309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.27 or 0.07740172 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

CMCT is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

