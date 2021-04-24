Crown Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, Crown has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $29,496.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,777.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $794.90 or 0.01565453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.56 or 0.00471783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00055468 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001426 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004551 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,042,805 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

