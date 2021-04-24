Crust Tops One Day Volume of $15.86 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $180.64 million and $15.86 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $104.67 or 0.00212081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000812 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009134 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,927 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.