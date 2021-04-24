Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Reaches Market Cap of $4.27 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.27 billion and approximately $95.90 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00063860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00091587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.04 or 0.00647639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.05 or 0.08089610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.