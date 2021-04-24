CryptoFlow Price Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $603,089.56 and $4,223.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00058758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00266548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.38 or 0.01010178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,314.47 or 0.99391545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00022955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.48 or 0.00601463 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

