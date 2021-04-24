Cryptonovae (YAE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $402,212.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 36% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00265658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.28 or 0.01016753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,773.38 or 0.99991677 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.85 or 0.00602324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,527,350 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

