Cryptopay 24-Hour Volume Hits $240.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $240.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00063033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00056500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.00643931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.32 or 0.07819884 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.