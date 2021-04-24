CryptoSoul Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $498,584.03 and $835.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00044374 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.52 or 0.00297231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00025742 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

