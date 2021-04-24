Crystal Token (CYL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $137,172.00

Crystal Token (CURRENCY:CYL) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Crystal Token has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crystal Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crystal Token has a market cap of $5,950.36 and $137,172.00 worth of Crystal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crystal Token

Crystal Token (CRYPTO:CYL) is a coin. Crystal Token’s total supply is 27,834,890 coins and its circulating supply is 564,377 coins. The official website for Crystal Token is www.crystaltoken.co . Crystal Token’s official Twitter account is @crystal_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crystal Token is a cryptocurrency token innovating the field of smart trading. Its exclusive Binance Bot, which bases its analysis on trends, capitalization, volume, and several indicators, offers a wide range of opportunities for both newbie and expert traders, through multiple trading profiles. Crystal community will also benefit from the exclusive Crystal Reward, as well as from several additional services, including Marketing Campaigns, Games, and more. “

Buying and Selling Crystal Token

