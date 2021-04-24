Cube Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Cube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cube has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and $281.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cube has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00064771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00091267 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.58 or 0.00655148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.50 or 0.07507421 BTC.

Cube Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Cube

