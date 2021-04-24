Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $14.60 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

AMZN stock opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,172.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3,194.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

