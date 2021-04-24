Curate (XCUR) Price Hits $5.28 on Top Exchanges

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Curate has a total market capitalization of $32.30 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curate has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $5.28 or 0.00010569 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00063033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00056500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.00643931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.32 or 0.07819884 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,989 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

