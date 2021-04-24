CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $30.50 million and approximately $2,529.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00062036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.00303723 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024217 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 139,025,957 coins and its circulating supply is 135,025,957 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.