CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 114.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,629 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.38.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $261.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $261.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

