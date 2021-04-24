cVault.finance One Day Volume Reaches $53,340.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5,694.73 or 0.11391638 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $56.95 million and $53,340.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00064144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.38 or 0.00648878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.01 or 0.07707486 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

