CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Increased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after buying an additional 1,090,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CVS Health by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after buying an additional 901,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. 4,197,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,822. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

