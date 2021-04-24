CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.