CWV Chain Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $6,066.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00265049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.67 or 0.01018153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,740.01 or 0.99989106 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.52 or 0.00604024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

