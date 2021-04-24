CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0237 on Top Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $18.95 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00061412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.27 or 0.00458630 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,034.52 or 1.00088169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00037837 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00126351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

