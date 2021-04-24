D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

DHI stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.37. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $98.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

