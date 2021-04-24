DAD (DAD) Market Capitalization Hits $40.57 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. DAD has a total market capitalization of $40.57 million and $845,131.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00064552 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017836 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00090820 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053187 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.00650473 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.39 or 0.07419793 BTC.
DAD Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “
Buying and Selling DAD
