DAEX Market Cap Hits $3.42 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $51,899.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One DAEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00063860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00091587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.04 or 0.00647639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.05 or 0.08089610 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

